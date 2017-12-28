News
As the nation prepares to ring in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the U.S. population will be 326,971,407 on Jan. 1, 2018. This represents an increase of 2,314,238, or 0.71 percent, from New Year’s Day 2017. Since Census Day on April 1, 2010, the population has grown by 18,225,…
INDIANAPOLIS -- Frank Gore can still rattle off the names of the five running backs selected before him in the 2005 NFL draft. Ronnie Brown. Cedric Benson. Cadillac Williams. J.J. Arrington. Eric Shelton.
Instead of Santa Claus coming to the home of Pamela Graves, the Grinch arrived on Christmas Eve and stole the presents purchased for her son. Read more
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Purdue receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard has a saying. Read more
(RNN) – If you weren't watching Tuesday and Wednesday evening, you missed both eggs hatching live on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. A second baby bald eagle has hatched in Florida. Eaglet number 11 known as "E11," hatched on Wednesday evening at 4:25 p.m. Its sibling, "E10," hatched on Tuesday.